Q1 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Bank of America earnings announcement. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded.



And it's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Lee McEntire. Please go ahead.



Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning. Thanks for joining this morning's call to review our 1Q '19 results. By now, I trust that everyone's had a chance to review the earnings release documents, which are available on the Investor Relations section of bankofamerica.com's website.



Before I turn the call over to the CEO, Brian Moynihan, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements during this call. After Brian's comments, our CFO, Paul Donofrio, will review the details of the 1Q results. After that, we'll open it up for all of your questions. For further information on forward-looking comments, please refer to either our earnings release documents, our website or our SEC filings.



With that, take it away, Brian.



Brian Thomas Moynihan<