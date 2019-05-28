May 28, 2019 / 05:10PM GMT

Matthew D. O'Connor - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



All right. We're ready to get started here. Up next is Bank America. And with us today is Dean Athanasia, President, Consumer and Small Business Banking. His team is responsible for the small business, the consumer, Merrill Edge, which has over $200 billion of assets. Dean has got a handful of slides to start, and then we're going to fireside chat format. So Dean, welcome back.



Dean C. Athanasia - Bank of America Corporation - President of Consumer & Small Business



Thanks, Matt. All right. Just quickly, these are really just background slides about the business and about our strategy over the last 3 years. So give you a little bit of point of reference for some of the questions Matt's going to ask, and then I'll talk about our strategy going forward. And I'll look and -- love to hear some of your questions.



So first up, who we are. We're a top consumer bank in the world. Top -- and we have a top nationwide network. Some of the things on the left are