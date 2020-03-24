Mar 24, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
This call is not for media representatives or BofA security investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for Bank of America Securities investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media.
Good day, and welcome to the BofA Securities hosted call with Avery Dennison. Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to George Staphos. Please go ahead.
George Leon Staphos - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Co-Sector Head in Equity Research
Thanks, John, and good day, everybody. I'm George Staphos, BofA Securities' paper and packaging analyst for the Americas. And I'm delighted to be hosting Mitch Butier, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avery Dennison. As you all know, Mitch became CEO in May of 2016, having joined the company in 2000 from PwC. Mitch, welcome, and thank you for
Avery Dennison Corp Conference Call Hosted By Bank of America Corp Transcript
Mar 24, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...