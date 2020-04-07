Apr 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



This call is not for media representatives or BofA securities investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for BofA security investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media.



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Telecommute Series Diving into Cisco's Portfolio for the Telecommuting Workforce Call. Please note today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tal Liani. Please go ahead, sir.



Tal Liani - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of Technology Supersector



Great. And good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks very much for joining us to another important call of our series of technologies that help companies with the telecommute situation.



This morning, we're hosting Scott Harrell, who is the Senior VP and General Manager of Cisco's Intent Based Networking