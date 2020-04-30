Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

John Joseph Murphy - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst



Thanks, April, and thanks, everybody, for joining us today. First and foremost, we hope everyone is well and safe during this global crisis that is unfortunately uniquely impacting all of us to varying degrees.



Today, I'm hosting today's call with Doug Karson, our partner and lead credit analyst here at Bank of America. Doug has a lot to add to today's call so we're happy to have him. I'd also like to very much thank the Ford team for the opportunity to help get more information out to investors in this great time of uncertainty. But we'd also like to help everybody today really understand that this isn't just sort of downside mitigation but there are also opportunities to the upside for Ford.



From Ford, we are very happy to have Jim Farley,