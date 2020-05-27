May 27, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT
John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks
Great. Thank you, everybody, for joining. We're very happy to have Bank of America up next.
Some quick housekeeping reminders. We are conducting Q&A via Pigeonhole. (Operator Instructions) We're also conducting a live poll with our partner, Procensus, on both Bank of America shares and the stock. (Operator Instructions) And you'll be able to see the results of the poll immediately following the link.
So with that, we are very pleased to have Brian Moynihan with us today. Brian is the Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, a position he has held for over 10 years. And he's been a consistent supporter and speaker of this conference for that entire time. Brian, thanks for attending today.
Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President
My pleasure, John. It's good to be here, and I hope everything is going well for you and your family and for everybody else out there, too.
John Eamon McDonald -
May 27, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT
