Jun 09, 2020 / 05:45PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm pleased to have Dean Athanasia with us, Bank of America's President of Consumer and Small Business. Dean, thanks so much for joining us.



Dean C. Athanasia - Bank of America Corporation - President of Consumer & Small Business



Hey, Betsy, thank you. Thank you for having me, and great to hear your voice again. If I can't see you, it's great to be here. So thank you.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I know. I know. Next time in person, and if not, Zooming.



Dean C. Athanasia - Bank of America Corporation - President of Consumer & Small Business



Yes.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I do have a disclosure I have to read really quickly here. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures