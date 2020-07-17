Jul 17, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Thanks, Sandy, and thanks, everybody, for joining us. This is a very exciting call for me. First -- and all of us, I think, especially the Ford team. But first and foremost, we just want to hope that everybody is staying safe and productive in these tough times. This is a bright star in these tough times. So hopefully, this cheers people up amidst some of the mayhem that's going on out there.



Today, we're very happy to host the investor reveal of what I believe is one of the most important product launches in decades for Ford and potentially for the industry, and that's the Ford Bronco and the Bronco family. We'll start with a presentation from the Ford team, transition into a fireside chat to cover what we think are some of the really big questions that we