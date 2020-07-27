Jul 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Roger Carrier - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today with BlackRock, and hope you're all well. I'm Mike Carrier, the broker asset manager and exchange analyst at Bank of America. I'll provide a quick explanation on how this call will be structured, and then we'll begin.



From BlackRock, we have Edwin Conway, Global Head of Alternative Investors. And given the structural growth in alternatives, the recent Department of Labor letter and the firm's positioning, it will be great to get an update on BlackRock's strategy.



In terms of the structure of the call, given limited time, as we need to wrap up by 1:45, I'll be leading the Q&A for the call today. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - DirectorEdwin, thanks for your time today. So let's kick it off with a bigger-picture question, just to provide some context. Can you discuss the evolution of BlackRock's alternatives platform including