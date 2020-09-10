Sep 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



This webcast presentation is for Bank of America clients only. If you're a member or representative of the press or media, please disconnect now. This meeting is hosted on a third-party platform and affiliated with Bank of America Securities.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Shaun Kelley, Bank of America Securities, U.S. gaming and lodging analyst.



Shaun Clisby Kelley - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD



Great. I'm Shaun Kelley, the U.S. gaming and lodging research analyst at Bank of America, and thank you for joining us. Let me just start off with a quick additional disclosure. Conflict disclosures relating to the individual companies or securities discussed on this call today can be found on the call invitation.



Before I start, I just want to mention that this call is really a preview heading into our full gaming, lodging and global real estate conferences that are all taking place next week. We have an excellent lineup of CEOs next Thursday, September 17, ranging from most of the large-cap lodging companies to