Sep 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Hi. Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's beverage, household products and food analyst. And on behalf of Bryan Spillane, Bank of America's food, beverage, tobacco and cannabis analyst, we would like to welcome Keurig Dr Pepper's management team for joining us for a discussion as part of a series of in-depth video discussions we are having with C-suite management teams and additional executives across the Staples Group. It's a joint effort between Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.



Before we begin, we have a quick disclaimer. This call is from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America's institutional client base. This call is not for members of the press. If you're a member of the press, please disconnect. And some of the statements Keurig Dr Pepper will make may be considered forward-looking and are based on assumptions as of today, and Keurig Dr Pepper undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to KDP's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may affect results and Morgan Stanley and Bank of