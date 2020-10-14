Q3 2020 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the call to review the third quarter results.



I trust everybody's had a chance to review our earnings release documents. As usual, they're available, including the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to during the call, on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website. I'm going to first turn the call over to the CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments; and then ask Paul Donofrio, our CFO, to cover some other elements.



Before I turn the call over to Brian and Paul, let me just remind you we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call just regarding various elements of our financials. Our forward-looking statements are