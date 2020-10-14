Oct 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Bank of America third quarter earnings announcement. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's program may be recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Lee McEntire.
E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - SVP of IR
Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the call to review the third quarter results.
I trust everybody's had a chance to review our earnings release documents. As usual, they're available, including the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to during the call, on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website. I'm going to first turn the call over to the CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments; and then ask Paul Donofrio, our CFO, to cover some other elements.
Before I turn the call over to Brian and Paul, let me just remind you we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call just regarding various elements of our financials. Our forward-looking statements are
Q3 2020 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...