Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



Good morning, everyone. This is Gerard Cassidy, I'm President of the BancAnalysts Association of Boston. I want to welcome everyone to our 39th Annual Fall Conference.



It's very apropos that kicking us off, Bank of America Corporation, who's been a big supporter of the BancAnalysts Association of Boston over the years. And we're very grateful for their continued participation with their CFO, Paul Donofrio, who's with us today. Good morning, Paul.



Paul M. Donofrio - Bank of America Corporation - CFO



Good morning.



Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



What we'd like to do with this fireside chat is to start off with some macro questions.



Questions and Answers:

