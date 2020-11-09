Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Erika Najarian - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Head of US Banks Equity Research



Good morning, everybody. I'm Erika Najarian, Co-Head of Financial Sector Research and a large-cap bank analyst here at BofA Securities. On behalf of my senior colleagues, Michael Carrier and Ebrahim Poonawala, we'd like to welcome you to the 2020 Virtual Future of Financials Conference. And of course, we hope that you and your loved ones are staying healthy and well during these challenging times. As a reminder, you can pre-submit your questions to the management teams that we have up on our virtual stage by submitting the questions through the webcast portal in front of you.



Kicking off this year's conference is Bank of America's Chairman and CEO, Brian Moynihan. We thought we could make this year's conversation even more valuable to investors. Given Brian's role as Chairman of the International Business Council, we'll spend some time today addressing Bank of America's efforts to advance stakeholder capitalism, aiming to deliver great returns to shareholders and address important societal priorities.