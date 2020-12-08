Dec 08, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Penumbra Management Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bob Hopkins. Please go ahead, sir.
Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity Research
Okay, thank you, operator, and thanks, everybody, for joining us this morning. I'm Bob Hopkins from Bank of America, the medical device analyst for BofA. Thank you for joining us today.
So welcome to what is essentially a virtual group breakfast for Penumbra. We've hosted investor meetings for Penumbra around this time of the year in New York, roughly every other year since the company went public, and we appreciate their willingness to do it this year virtually.
So on the call with me today is, obviously, Adam Elsesser, the company's CEO and Co-Founder; and Jason Mills is also on the line, Pen's new Head of Strategy.
Before we get started, I just want to mention obviously that for all relevant disclosures, please see the invitation note that went out. And
Penumbra Inc CEO Discussion Call with Bank of America Corp Transcript
Dec 08, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...