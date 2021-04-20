Bank of America Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Remarks made during today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in Bank of America's SEC filings, including the 2020 Form 10-K available on the website www.bankofamerica.com.



I'll now turn the call over to Brian Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. This is Brian Moynihan and welcome to our 2021 Bank of America Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I want to thank everyone for joining us today by webcast.



At our company, we are continuing to follow the advice of our medical experts and make decisions with an eye to what's best and safe for our team, our customers, our community and you our shareholders and believe