Jun 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Here with Andy Sieg, President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; and Katy Knox, President of Bank of America Private Bank. Andy and Katy, thank you so much for joining me this morning.
Andrew Mason Sieg - Bank of America Corporation - President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
Hey, Betsy. Thank you very much.
Kathleen A. Knox - Bank of America Corporation - President of Bank of America Private Bank
Thank you, Betsy.
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
So Andy and Katy, you're going to be going through a brief slide presentation which will be viewer-driven. And then we're going to move into Q&A.
Just so everybody on the webcast knows, Andy and Katy run, in Guam, a business that delivered 22% of BofA's revenues in 2020, $18.5 billion, against $3 trillion in average client assets. And as of 1Q '21, the client assets have grown to $3.5 trillion, clocking in an impressive 30%
Bank of America Corp at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...