Jun 14, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Here with Andy Sieg, President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; and Katy Knox, President of Bank of America Private Bank. Andy and Katy, thank you so much for joining me this morning.



Andrew Mason Sieg



Hey, Betsy. Thank you very much.



Kathleen A. Knox



Thank you, Betsy.



Betsy Lynn Graseck



So Andy and Katy, you're going to be going through a brief slide presentation which will be viewer-driven. And then we're going to move into Q&A.



Just so everybody on the webcast knows, Andy and Katy run, in Guam, a business that delivered 22% of BofA's revenues in 2020, $18.5 billion, against $3 trillion in average client assets. And as of 1Q '21, the client assets have grown to $3.5 trillion, clocking in an impressive 30%