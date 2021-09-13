Sep 13, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



This is Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap bank stocks here at Barclays. And this is our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference.



Moving right along, very pleased to have Bank of America up with us next. And from the company is Alastair Borthwick, who is President of Global Commercial Banking. I think more importantly, he's going to talk about the global corporate businesses more broadly. And also note, as of Friday, he was named Chief Financial Officer, a role he will be taking on in the fourth quarter. So we won't push on him on the new stuff at all. But we're going to start out with some prepared remarks and a deck, and then we're going to have Q&A.



I have some questions prepared, but we're happy to take some questions from the audience.