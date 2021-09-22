Sep 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Alastair William Ryan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Co-Head of European Banks Equity Research



Good afternoon, and good morning. I am delighted to be hosting Brian Moynihan, Bank of America Chairman and Chief Executive with us now.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, Alastair, how are you?



Alastair William Ryan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Co-Head of European Banks Equity Research



All good. Thanks, sir.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Alastair, I thought -- before we get started, I thought I might just cover our new management team and then get into the questions, if that makes sense to you. So we just had -- it's the first time I've done something publicly of this size and importance at your conference.



So one, thank you to all our clients that are on and the business you do with our company. Alastair and the team and (inaudible), and