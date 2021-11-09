Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ebrahim Poonawala, Head of North American Banks Research at BofA. On behalf of my colleagues in research, including Craig Siegenthaler, who recently joined the firm to lead the coverage on asset managers, brokers and exchanges, I'd like to welcome everyone to Bank of America's 2021 Banking and Financials Conference.



To kick off the conference, I'm delighted to welcome our very own, Bank of America's Chairman and CEO, Brian Moynihan. Brian, thank you so much for joining us today.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



It's good to be here, Ebrahim.



Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



And I was coming into the train this morning, and it occurred to me, this is my 10th year hosting the conference. And I guess I could not have asked for a better way to mark this than having the opportunity to host you, so really