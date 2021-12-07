Dec 07, 2021 / 02:20PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



So in the interest of time, we're going to get started. So up next, I'm delighted to welcome Bank of America's Chairman and CEO, Brian Moynihan, who's going to join us for a fireside chat. This is Brian's 12th consecutive time presenting at this conference, 11 times in person, once virtually. So thank you very, very much for coming too consistently and welcome back. It's been great to see the evolution of Bank of America's franchise under Brian's stewardship. And we've got a lot to talk about.



So why don't we just start off with a broad question around your expectations for the economic environment. And I appreciate, look, there's a lot of different moving pieces here. But if you could just set out what your base case is for economic growth next year, perhaps talk about what you're expecting in terms of the trajectory, the interest rates, and maybe in your answer, you can talk a little bit about some of the different corporate and consumer spending trends that you've seen over the course of the last few months.



