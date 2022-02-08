Ford Motor Co Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

John Joseph Murphy - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst



Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'm John Murphy from Bank of America. We are very happy to host a number of -- a few members of Ford's management team today: John Lawler, CFO; Kumar Galhotra, President of Americas and the International Markets Group; and Lynn Antipas Tyson, Executive Director of Investor Relations. .



Ford, from our vantage point, is a company that is in transition in a very positive way, a lot of momentum towards the future around EVs while leveraging the core of the business. And we do think kind of like the company has spoken about recently, there's tremendous opportunity in the core business around ICE and huge opportunity and the momentum that they're building around EVs. So I think it's a really exciting time to be listening to the management team of Ford and their vision for the future.



However, in the near term, we all need to focus on earnings. So we are going to do a decent amount of review on the earnings today and the near-term outlook and then get