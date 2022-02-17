Feb 17, 2022 / 02:40PM GMT

Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Great. Okay. Good morning once again. For those of you joining us via webcast, I am Susan Katzke. I cover the large cap banks for Credit Suisse, and I feel quite privileged to be hosting Bank of America's Brian Moynihan next, without a doubt, one of the most respected bank CEOs. I give you responsibility and credit for turning Bank of America into a really high-performing institution. We were right here 2 years ago. A lot has changed over 2 years. It's good to see you and have you here in person. So let's jump in as I know we're all very anxious to hear your thoughts from the macro to the micro.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Well, it's good to be here again in person. And I was driving in and I said, when was the last time I was here? It was 2 years ago, right about now. So before it all started.



Questions and Answers:

