Bank of America Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

I'll turn the call over to Brian Moynihan, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and thank you, operator. This is Brian Moynihan, and welcome to Bank of America's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I want to thank everyone for joining us today via webcast.



The meeting agenda and the rules of conduct for today's meeting are available on the virtual meeting website, and these rules are now in effect. In the event of a technical malfunction or other disruption that interferes with our