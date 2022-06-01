Jun 01, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

John Eamon McDonald - Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap Banks



All right. Thanks, everybody. Appreciate everyone coming today, and very happy to have Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, joining us again.



Brian, thanks so much for coming back. It's great to have you in person this year.



Questions and Answers:

- Autonomous Research LLP - Senior Analyst Large-cap BanksMaybe we could talk about just an update on the spending and the health of the consumer. You've got visibility into the bank accounts of over 67 million American consumers in small business. Maybe give us a sense of what you're seeing in terms of spending trends and then deposit growth.- Bank of America Corporation - Chairman & CEOWell, John, it's great to be here again, and thanks for giving me to shop between here and cocktails for all these people. So we try to -- let's just think about -- I actually pulled -- had to rush to get me the numbers for the May month end,