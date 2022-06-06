Jun 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ryan Fiedler -



Welcome, everyone, to today's Bank of America Virtual Investor event with Denise Johnson, Group President of Resource Industries here at Caterpillar. I'm Ryan Fiedler, Head of Investor Relations. I have a couple of items to cover quickly before we get started.



First, we may make forward-looking statements today, and those are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a full list of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to vary materially from any forward-looking statements we make today, please refer to our most recent SEC filings, our 10-K for 2021 and our 10-Q for the first quarter. Second, we'll post the slides online at investors.caterpillar.com.



With that, I'll turn it over to our host, Mike.



Michael J. Feniger - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon. I'm Michael Feniger, Senior Analyst of the Machinery, Engineering and Construction team at Bank of America. I am obligated to say, if you are voting in the II survey, our Bank of America team, including me and formerly Ross