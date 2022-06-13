Jun 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay, thank you, everybody, for joining us for our 13th Annual Morgan Stanley Financials Conference. I am thrilled to have with us today Alastair Borthwick, CFO of Bank of America.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDAlastair, it's been a delight to be working with you just for a little bit of time here. You've been in the job, I think, just over 6 months, is that right? Now in that 6 months, quite a lot has changed. We've had COVID resurgence, reopening, economic growth hopes, inflation and now recession fears. So it feels like you've gone through a whole cycle just in 6 months. Can you just give us an update on what you've been seeing, what you've been seeing in consumer spending in particular and account balances, how that's been going?- Bank of America Corporation - CFOYes. So we obviously -- let me say first, thank you for having me. very kind. I'm glad to be here, nice to see