Jun 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Okay, thank you, everybody, for joining us for our 13th Annual Morgan Stanley Financials Conference. I am thrilled to have with us today Alastair Borthwick, CFO of Bank of America.
Questions and Answers:Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD
Alastair, it's been a delight to be working with you just for a little bit of time here. You've been in the job, I think, just over 6 months, is that right? Now in that 6 months, quite a lot has changed. We've had COVID resurgence, reopening, economic growth hopes, inflation and now recession fears. So it feels like you've gone through a whole cycle just in 6 months. Can you just give us an update on what you've been seeing, what you've been seeing in consumer spending in particular and account balances, how that's been going?
Alastair M. Borthwick - Bank of America Corporation - CFO
Yes. So we obviously -- let me say first, thank you for having me. very kind. I'm glad to be here, nice to see