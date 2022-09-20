Sep 20, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Alastair William Ryan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Banks Equity Research



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for making it speedily back from lunch those of you that have so far, and I guess there'll be some strugglers coming in. We're going to press some -- I'm disappointed to be the less successful Alastair on the stage. (inaudible) connect at least claim to be #1 on that front. And seriously delighted to be hosting Alastair Borthwick, Finance Director of Bank of America.



I have some questions for Alastair. As usual, please feel free to ask anonymously electronically or if you want to be direct, put your hands up, and we'll take questions that way. So Alastair. Thank you for joining us. Thank you for traveling in and fighting through the hurdles that London is throwing up against anybody actually getting here, and we do appreciate all of you experienced that as well.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Banks Equity ResearchSo after running the commercial