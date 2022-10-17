Q3 2022 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Katherine. Good morning. Welcome. Hope everyone has had a good weekend. Thank you for joining the call to review our third quarter results. I hope everyone has had -- also had a chance to review our earnings documents released earlier this morning.



As always, they're available, including the earnings presentation that Brian and Alastair will refer to during the call on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website. I'm going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments, and then I'll ask Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, to cover the details of the quarter.



Before I turn the call over to Brian, I'll just remind you that we may make forward