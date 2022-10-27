Oct 27, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

John Joseph Murphy - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'm John Murphy from Bank of America. I cover the automotive industry here at Bank of America, for those of you that don't know me. We're very happy to have a number of members or 3 members of Ford's management team here to run through some of the highlights from the third quarter and get into some real good future trends and hopefully, around those future trends, beyond the third quarter that will drive forward, what we call, core of the future transition. And I think there's a lot of progress being made there and a lot of nuggets that came out during the third quarter reporting.



We're happy to have John Lawler, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Supply Chain Officer, 2 very important jobs at Ford and really hot topics at the moment themselves; Lisa Drake, Vice President, EV Industrialization for Ford Model e, so obviously, another really hot seat, not just inside of Ford, but industry at-large; and Lynn Antipas Tyson, Executive Director, Investor