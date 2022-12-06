Dec 06, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT
Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
Excited to welcome our next presenter, who is Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO. He has been at Bank of America now, I think, for 30 years...?
Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman & CEO
29 years.
Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
And this is the 13th consecutive time presenting at this conference, which is a record. So Brian, thank you very much for coming back in and joining us.
Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman & CEO
Of course, we're getting old, Richard. so...
Questions and Answers:Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
So look, I thought we could start off with where we always start off, which is a discussion around the economy and economic growth for next year. And look, and I appreciate there's a lot of