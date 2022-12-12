Dec 12, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP in Equity Research



Great. Thank you very much, and thank you all for joining us here this morning for our most recent installment of One Year Later, Sometimes Two, for recently public companies. I am one of the SMID cap software analysts here at the bank. Format this morning is going to be approximately about a 40-minute fireside chat. (Operator Instructions) I'll read them across as they come.



So really pleased this morning to have CCC Intelligent Solutions with us here. We have Chairman and CEO, Githesh Ramamurthy; as well as CFO, Brian Herb. The company came public a bit over a year or so ago. And I wanted to give Githesh an opportunity to begin just to level set the conversation maybe for investors who are less familiar with CCC or investors who haven't visited it for a while.