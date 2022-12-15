Dec 15, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



This presentation is for Bank of America clients only. If you are a member or representative of the media or press, please disconnect now. Bryan, you may begin.



Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right. Thank you, operator, and hello, everybody. I want to welcome you to our fireside chat today this afternoon with Keurig Dr Pepper. So I want to thank you for joining. And maybe just to start by a way of background or introduction, KDP was formed in 2018 through the merger of Dr. Pepper and Cira Green Mountain, creating an integrated North America beverage business, spanning both hot and cold beverages. Since inception, KDP has grown its coffee business by expanding household penetration, which has really been enabled by the innovation and the improvements they've made around the brewers. At the same time, KDP has gained share in cold beverages through a combination of renovation and marketing of its core brands, filling in portfolio gaps via organic innovation and also external partnerships