Q4 2022 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome. Thank you for joining the call to review the fourth quarter results. I know it's a busy day with lots of banks reporting and we appreciate your interest. I trust everybody has had a chance to review our earnings release documents. They're available, including the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to during the call, on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website.



I'm going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments and then ask Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, to cover some other elements of the quarter.



Before I turn the call over to Brian, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP