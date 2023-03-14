Lear Corp at Fireside Chat with Bank of America Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

John Joseph Murphy - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst



Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I'm John Murphy from Bank of America. We're very happy to host Lear for a fireside chat with Jason Cardew, Lear's CFO.



Uncertainty has gotten even higher in the last week here from a macro standpoint, from an economic standpoint and potentially even from an auto standpoint, but there's definitely one certainty that we rely on or a couple of certainty we rely on is that all cars in the future are going to have to have seats, are going to have increasing electronic content. And we do anticipate, and I think this is ultimately almost a fact is that auto volumes were covered very significantly from the current lows in the industry.



So we believe that positions Lear incredibly well as a leading global supplier of automotive seats which is about 75% of the business and electronics which is about 25% of the business. So I think they're very well positioned for the near term and ultimately, for the long term.



You combine this with about a $22