Q1 2023 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bank of America earnings announcement. At this time, I'd like to turn the program over to Lee McEntire. Please go ahead, sir.



E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR & Local Markets Organization



Thank you, Catherine. Good morning. Welcome. Thank you for joining the call to review our first quarter results. I trust everybody has had a chance to review our earnings release documents. They are available, including the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to during this call, on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website.



I'm going to turn the call over to CEO, Brian Moynihan; and Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, to discuss the quarter. But before I do, let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. Our forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause those actual results to materially