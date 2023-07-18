Q2 2023 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bank of America earnings announcement. It is now my pleasure to turn the program over to Lee McEntire. Please go ahead, sir.



E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR & Local Markets Organization



Thank you, Katherine. Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the call to review our second quarter results. I trust everyone has had a chance to review our earnings release documents. They're available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website and include the earnings presentation that we'll be referring to during the call. I'm going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter.



Before I do that, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors