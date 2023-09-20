Sep 20, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT
Alastair William Ryan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Banks Equity Research
Thanks very much for being back with us. So this is a low-stress day for me, so we had our regulator in just now and then I've got my employer. So be kind, come on.
I'm really appreciative of Alastair Borthwick, the CFO, coming over to be with us today with Lee McEntire, who many of you know well over the years. And Alastair, thank you.
So it's always helpful to have you provide us some context. We're a very insular bunch over these 3 days obsessing about Europe, but BofA hopefully can provide us some window into the U.S. banking issues, which have had their reflections in Europe. Obviously, people have been talking a lot about regulation, which I'm sure we can come up to.
But what -- I'd like to start with the business and questions then on the U.S. economy through the eyes of the bank doing things for Americans. And then I guess deposits and the lending environment, and then we'll come on to the other pieces. Okay? Thank you.
Alastair M. Borthwick -
Sep 20, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT
