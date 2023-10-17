Q3 2023 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR & Local Markets Organization



Good morning. Thank you. Welcome, and thank you for joining the call to review the third quarter results. As usual, our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website, and it includes the earnings presentation that we will be referring to during the call. I trust everybody's had a chance to review the documents. I'm going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter.



Before we do that, let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to some non-GAAP financial measures during the call.