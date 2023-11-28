Nov 28, 2023 / 03:10PM GMT
Douglas Evan Karson - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
Thank you so much for coming. I want to also thank American Axle for being really the best partner we've had, I think, in this conference. I think they've been here every year for maybe the last 19 years that I've been lumpy enough to be down in Boca in the winter. Again, I'm Doug Karson. I'm the automotive analyst here at Bank of America. With us from the company, we have Chris May, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Shannon Curry, the Vice President and Treasurer.
As many know, American Axle is a Tier 1 global automotive and mobility supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies to support ICE engines, also electric and EV. I've been to some of their plants, really the best-run plants I've ever seen. They're really an excellent manufacturer, and we were looking forward to hearing their story across ICE as well as what they've done in EV.
Without further ado, I'm going to turn it over to Chris.
Christopher John May - American
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference, Nov-28-2023 10:10 AM Transcript
Nov 28, 2023 / 03:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...