Nov 28, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Good day. It's my pleasure to have Resideo Technologies joining us today. And with that, I'll turn it over to Jason Willey, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Jason D. Willey - Resideo Technologies, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



I appreciate it. Thanks for having us here. As Andy said, my name is Jason Willey. I head up Investor Relations for Resideo Technologies. We'll walk through a little bit of an overview of the company and then take a few questions at the end, if there are any.



So Resideo is a combination of 2 businesses really: a distribution business, ADI, and a products business. The products business serves the residential market. We're present in over 150 million homes in the U.S. and Europe with our product portfolio. We'll get into a bit of what that portfolio looks like. But safety, security, comfort, HVAC solutions, energy solutions, all the things that really touch the critical systems of your home business has been around -- the products have been around for a long time, the