Nov 28, 2023 / 07:10PM GMT

Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



This is the Bank of America 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference. And I'm Ana Goshko, I cover telecom and technology credit, and we're thrilled to have Lumen Technologies with us. And we have Chris Stansbury, Executive Vice President and CFO. So Chris, thank you so much for joining us.



Christopher David Stansbury - Lumen Technologies, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having us.



Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Okay. Great. So before we jump into Q&A, just provide you an opportunity to make any kind of opening comments to set the stage.



Christopher David Stansbury - Lumen Technologies, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. I guess, first and an important housekeeping thing. Our safe harbor statement is on the Lumen Investor Relations site and some of the comments that I make may be forward-looking and speculative in nature. So more there.



Look, I mean, obviously, this is a