Q4 2023 Bank of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Bank of America Earnings Announcement. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to Lee McEntire.



E. Lee McEntire - Bank of America Corporation - Head of IR & Local Markets Organization



Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the call to review our fourth quarter and full year results. We know it's a busy day for all of you. As usual, our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website.



And they include the earnings presentation that we will be referring to during this call. I trust everybody's had a chance to review the documents. I'll first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter.



Let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking