Bank of America Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman & CEO



All right. Can we take our seats, please? Good morning, everyone. Good morning. Good morning, and welcome to the 2019 Bank of America Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I want to thank everyone for being here in person. And I also want to thank everyone who's joining us on the webcast.



You all received a copy of the agenda, and the rules of meeting are on your chairs. These are now in effect for this meeting. I now call the 2019 Bank of America Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order.



First, I'd like to introduce our Board of Directors. If I could ask them to stand and turn around and let people see our leaders in the company.



As we get to the start, I think it's important, as you've done each year, to hear from our Lead Independent Director, Jack Bovender. But before Jack gets up, I'm going to talk on him a little bit. Jack joined as a Director in 2012. He became the Lead Independent Director in October 2014, so going towards 5 years. Jack provides the guidance to the Board overall,