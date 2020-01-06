Jan 06, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
John Cummings - Salesforce.com, Inc. - SVP, Investor Relationships
So, I'm John Cummings. I know many of you [know me]. I'm Senior Vice President of Investor Relationships in Salesforce.
As we just mentioned, unfortunately, Mark's got delayed. So, hopefully, we will (inaudible) and we can have some conversations with (inaudible).
But in time, it's myself. [Cash], thank you very much for ushering everyone in here today. We appreciate it (inaudible) today's visit.
In forums like this, we may need forward-looking statements. They're subject to risk and uncertainties and assumptions (inaudible) we found in our Investor Relations website, Salesforce.com/investor. You need (inaudible).
So, but delighted to have a conversation and (inaudible) after this. So, hopefully, [I'll be there] and warm up for that [energy].
Unidentified Speaker
John, you're the (inaudible), we love you. Thank you.
John Cummings - Salesforce.com, Inc. - SVP, Investor Relationships
So, I will give you a (inaudible)
Salesforce.Com Inc at Bank of American Merrill Lynch Investor Meeting (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 06, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...