Mar 24, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



This call is not for media representatives or BofA security investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for Bank of America Securities investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media.



Good day, and welcome to the BofA Securities hosted call with Avery Dennison. Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to George Staphos. Please go ahead.



George Leon Staphos - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Co-Sector Head in Equity Research



Thanks, John, and good day, everybody. I'm George Staphos, BofA Securities' paper and packaging analyst for the Americas. And I'm delighted to be hosting Mitch Butier, the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avery Dennison. As you all know, Mitch became CEO in May of 2016, having joined the company in 2000 from PwC. Mitch, welcome, and thank you for