Bank of America Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Bank of America 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Brian Thomas Moynihan - Bank of America Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. This is Brian Moynihan, and welcome to the 2020 Bank of America Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Before we begin, I want to thank everyone for joining us today via webcast. We are disappointed that we can't see you in person as we have for many, many, many years. I also want to start by saying I hope you and your family are staying safe and staying healthy as we address this global health crisis together.



Of course, Bank of America is operating differently right now. Your company is following the advice from our medical experts. It is -- we are adhering to the physical distancing across your company, and we're making every decision with an eye to what's best and safe for our team, our customers and