Jun 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. This call is not for media representatives or BofA security investment bankers or commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. All such individuals are instructed to disconnect now. A replay will be available for BofA security investment bankers and commercial bankers, including corporate and commercial FX. The replay is not available to the media. Thank you.



Good day, and welcome to the conference call with Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Discovery. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I turn the conference over to Jessica Reif Ehrlich. Please go ahead.



Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today for a conversation with Gunnar Wiedenfels, the CFO of Discovery. Gunnar, I know you are in a quiet period, and there's just so much going on in the industry. There are things I know that you can't discuss, but we really do appreciate your time and your availability to go over some stuff. There's just so much within the