Q3 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Dorothy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Brown-Forman Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jay Koval, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Jason Koval - Brown-Forman Corporation - VP &Director of IR



Thanks, Dorothy, and good morning, everyone. I want to thank you for joining us for Brown-Forman's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on