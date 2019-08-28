Q1 2020 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Leanne Cunningham - Brown-Forman Corporation - SVP of Shareholder Relations Officer



Thank you, Dorothy, and good morning, everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us for Brown-Forman's First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's